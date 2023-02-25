Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,723 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,880,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.