Fiserv’s (FISV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $154.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $152.00.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $114.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

