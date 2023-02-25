Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Five9 by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,373,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.09. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

