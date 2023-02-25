Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Issue $1.01 Dividend

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.0143 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

FSUGY opened at $29.69 on Friday. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $33.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSUGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA lowered Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.