Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.7 %

Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.81. 453,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,650. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.58. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.66 and a 52 week high of C$17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRU shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.92.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

