Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRE. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRE stock opened at €26.32 ($28.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.14. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($85.11).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

