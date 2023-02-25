Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of FYBR traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,328,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,509. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 256.8% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,422 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $10,276,000. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,100,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Frontier Communications Parent

Several research firms have weighed in on FYBR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.