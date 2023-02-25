Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 56.1 %

NASDAQ FULC opened at $5.66 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,926,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 286,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.