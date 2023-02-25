G999 Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $4,429.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00078298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026506 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000257 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

