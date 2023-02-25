Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 889,639 shares of company stock worth $18,980,731 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.85. 2,428,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,748. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.59 and a 200-day moving average of $347.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

