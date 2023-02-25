Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $31,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 364,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 475.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 62,272 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.55. 2,678,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,309. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

