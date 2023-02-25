Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $29,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $761,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $76.25. 3,388,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,925. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

