Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.25% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $36,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,999,000 after acquiring an additional 464,829 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 208.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. 2,092,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,818. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

