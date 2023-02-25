Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $30.25 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.61% of Boyd Gaming worth $30,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $947,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $947,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 751,270 shares of company stock valued at $47,166,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Roth Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CBRE Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

NYSE BYD traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

