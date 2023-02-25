Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,500 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.68% of St. Joe worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. CWM LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 197.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in St. Joe during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 22.7% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Down 2.8 %

JOE traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,717. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

