Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.32% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $31,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after purchasing an additional 480,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

IPG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $36.21. 2,402,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,805. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

