Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Gamehost Stock Up 0.3 %
TSE GH traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.01. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,731. The stock has a market cap of C$179.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.94. Gamehost has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$9.57.
Gamehost Company Profile
