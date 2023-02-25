Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.61-3.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.61-$3.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,773. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.83%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

