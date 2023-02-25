Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion. Garmin also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $5.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.17.

Garmin Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $98.30 on Friday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

