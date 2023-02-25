Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion. Garmin also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $5.15 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.17.
Garmin Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $98.30 on Friday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin
In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Garmin
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
Further Reading
