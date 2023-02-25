General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after buying an additional 194,444 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,694,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,906,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

