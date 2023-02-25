Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$8.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.80-8.95 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.43. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.