Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$22.98-23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.65 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$8.95 EPS.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPC traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $178.82. 1,116,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.43. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

