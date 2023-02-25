George Weston Limited (WN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 15th

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

George Weston Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE WN opened at C$173.79 on Friday. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$135.19 and a 12 month high of C$181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$160.42.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$3.12 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of C$17.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that George Weston will post 10.952474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total value of C$25,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,180. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,150 shares of company stock worth $23,802. Company insiders own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$189.00.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

