Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Purchases $70,270.04 in Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens purchased 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Geospace Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ GEOS opened at $5.74 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
