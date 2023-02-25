Glazer Capital LLC Buys 5,222 Shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Battery Future Acquisition worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFAC. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 70.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,611,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Battery Future Acquisition stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

