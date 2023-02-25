Glazer Capital LLC Has $607,000 Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $981,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $4,047,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FRSG opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

About First Reserve Sustainable Growth

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

