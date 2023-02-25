Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 61,323 Shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU – Get Rating) by 468.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kairos Acquisition by 37.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAIRU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

