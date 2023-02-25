Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.73% of Alset Capital Acquisition worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

ACAX opened at $10.22 on Friday. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

