Glazer Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aequi Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ARBG stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

About Aequi Acquisition

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

