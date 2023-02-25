Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.23% of Nova Vision Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Nova Vision Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Nova Vision Acquisition stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.70.
About Nova Vision Acquisition
