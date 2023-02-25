Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.23% of Nova Vision Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nova Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Nova Vision Acquisition stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Get Nova Vision Acquisition alerts:

About Nova Vision Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the proptech, fintech, consumertech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.