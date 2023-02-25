Glazer Capital LLC Trims Stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Target Global Acquisition I were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGAA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 870,393 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $2,751,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,124,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth $2,230,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ TGAA opened at $10.37 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Target Global Acquisition I Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

