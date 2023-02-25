Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $112.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

