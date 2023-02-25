Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Position Increased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GMED. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.