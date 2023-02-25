Gode Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $479,233.49 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 33% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $479,233.49 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00427987 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,525.01 or 0.28350614 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

