Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 553,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

