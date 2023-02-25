Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on March 15th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

GRT.UN traded down C$2.06 on Friday, hitting C$82.62. The company had a trading volume of 100,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,927. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.05. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$63.29 and a 12-month high of C$100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRT.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.43.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

