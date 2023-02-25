Gray Television, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Gray Television has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gray Television to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 640.0%.
Gray Television Stock Down 4.2 %
GTN traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $12.20. 929,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Insider Activity
In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 3,194.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
