Gray Television, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gray Television to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 640.0%.

Gray Television Stock Down 4.2 %

GTN traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $12.20. 929,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Insider Activity

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 3,194.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

