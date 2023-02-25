Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Green Dot worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Green Dot by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after buying an additional 276,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

GDOT opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $929.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Several analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

