Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.77-1.93 EPS.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Green Dot stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 788,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,876. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $929.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Dot Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $7,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Green Dot by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

