Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $197.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 636,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 348,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

