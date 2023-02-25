Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,342,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,136,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.