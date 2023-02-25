Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,342,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,136,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
