Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $25.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,452.48. 563,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,606. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,537.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,280.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2,030.63.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 99.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 121.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,619.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

