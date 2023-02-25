Guardian Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

