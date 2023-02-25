Guardian Capital LP Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,523,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,828,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $150.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

