Guardian Capital LP Sells 461 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in APA were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in APA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.54.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

