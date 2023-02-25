Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $41.50 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $28.27 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $41.50 or 0.00178949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

