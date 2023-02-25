HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

