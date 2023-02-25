HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,277 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,698. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

