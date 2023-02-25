Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,004,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,992,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

