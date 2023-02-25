HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HealthStream by 405.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 50.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Articles

