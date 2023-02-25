HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
HealthStream Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.49.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HealthStream Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at HealthStream
In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HealthStream by 405.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 50.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthStream (HSTM)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.